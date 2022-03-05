Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Seaport Res Ptn cut Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Barclays cut Foot Locker from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Foot Locker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.28.

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.59 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 22.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,997 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 440,897 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after acquiring an additional 157,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

