Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $36.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 6.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after purchasing an additional 75,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of Forma Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Shegog sold 5,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $55,618.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

