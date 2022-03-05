Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

FRTA stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forterra has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 6.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after purchasing an additional 989,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,613,000 after purchasing an additional 157,937 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forterra by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,016,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Forterra by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,858,000 after acquiring an additional 510,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Forterra by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after acquiring an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.