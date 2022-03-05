Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
FRTA stock opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.01. Forterra has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66.
Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 6.26%.
Forterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forterra (FRTA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.