Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Fortinet posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fortinet from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.82.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.31, for a total value of $801,531.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,958 shares of company stock valued at $4,366,893. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 32,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after acquiring an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $335.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.