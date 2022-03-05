Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.94.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -91.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after acquiring an additional 877,056 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,912,000 after acquiring an additional 652,955 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $82,591,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 380,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

