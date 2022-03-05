Fractal Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last week, Fractal has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $863,522.68 and $38,308.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.54 or 0.06703140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,431.01 or 0.99984032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00048458 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

