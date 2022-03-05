Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.24 billion.

Shares of FRG opened at $41.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 11.18%. Franchise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.84%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Aegis raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

