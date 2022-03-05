Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Receives $55.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FC. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FC opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

