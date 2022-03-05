Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.77.

FRU stock opened at C$15.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.02 and a 12-month high of C$15.04.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

