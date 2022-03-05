Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Freshpet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Truist Financial also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FRPT. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $98.22 on Thursday. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

