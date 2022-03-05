Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Zachary Nelson Sells 28,125 Shares

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freshworks alerts:

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of Freshworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50.

Shares of FRSH opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Freshworks by 1,658.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.