FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after acquiring an additional 286,695 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after acquiring an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth about $28,398,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the fourth quarter worth about $26,450,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FREY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. 652,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,410. The company has a market cap of $980.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.05. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FREYR Battery (Get Rating)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.