Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 222.33% from the stock’s current price.

FULC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

