Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of FLGT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.84. 464,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 12-month low of $51.00 and a 12-month high of $122.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.61.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

