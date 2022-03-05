Fuse Network Market Cap Reaches $26.21 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $26.21 million and $415,689.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,669.93 or 0.06758960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,461.00 or 0.99896037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00048447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002915 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

