Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 27,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 70,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

LQD opened at $123.64 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $122.22 and a 1 year high of $136.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.43.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

