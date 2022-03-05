FY2021 EPS Estimates for Foran Mining Co. Cut by Cormark (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Foran Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Foran Mining’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foran Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.75.

FOM opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of C$561.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.41. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.77 and a 12-month high of C$3.09.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

