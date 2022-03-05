FY2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $112.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $107.59.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,048.72.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,891.36 on Friday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,168.00 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,968.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,833.22.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total transaction of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

