FY2022 EPS Estimates for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Cut by Analyst

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Humanigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.57. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 6,582.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,648.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of HGEN opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Humanigen has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 115.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Humanigen by 22.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,244,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Humanigen by 107.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 394,927 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Humanigen by 125.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 97,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $93,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

