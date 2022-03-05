FY2022 EPS Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.92) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.94).

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

ITCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $55.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.26. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,708,518.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 551,077 shares of company stock worth $26,250,631 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies (Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.