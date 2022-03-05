FY2022 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Decreased by William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of J. M. Smucker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.66. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.58.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.15. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $116.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,056,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 52.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,523,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,445,000 after acquiring an additional 527,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

