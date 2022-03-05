FY2024 EPS Estimates for Columbia Sportswear Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.71. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 19.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after buying an additional 86,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

