Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.02). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,418,357 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.24 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.08.

Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development mining company in South Africa and the United States. It extracts zinc, non-ferrous metals and concentrates, copper, nickel, silver, gold, platinum, iron ore, and manganese. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

