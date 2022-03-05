Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.77.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.10 and a beta of 0.78. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

