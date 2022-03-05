GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $15.30. GAP shares last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 441,727 shares.

The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.05%. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

GPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on GAP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 41.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in GAP by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,050 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in GAP by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,673,000 after purchasing an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in GAP by 600.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in GAP by 688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 763,357 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in GAP by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after purchasing an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

