GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
GBT Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 146,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. GBT Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.85.
GBT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
