GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GBT Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.16. 146,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,942. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.29. GBT Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $1.85.

GBT Technologies Company Profile

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

