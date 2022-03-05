GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of GCP opened at $31.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80 and a beta of 0.90.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.