GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €39.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) has been given a €39.00 ($43.82) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on G1A. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.81 ($48.10).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

G1A stock opened at €35.41 ($39.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 1 year high of €48.55 ($54.55). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €42.23.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.