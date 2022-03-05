Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Gencor Industries stock opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.85). Gencor Industries had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $20.04 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 281.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Gencor Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gencor Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Gencor Industries by 43.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

