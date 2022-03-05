General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.
In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,200. General Mills has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.
General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
