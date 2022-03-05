General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth $700,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.7% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 141.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 63,877 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,200. General Mills has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $69.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

