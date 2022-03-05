Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) Trading 3% Higher

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.75.

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

Generation Hemp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GENH)

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.