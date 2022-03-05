Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
GNE stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 0.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.92%.
Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genie Energy (GNE)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.