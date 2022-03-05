Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

GNE stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $158.31 million, a P/E ratio of -100.65 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -499.92%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

