Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Trading 10.8% Higher

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. 1,040,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 486% from the average session volume of 177,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of C$172.40 million and a PE ratio of -41.00.

Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Gensource Potash Corporation, a fertilizer development company, focuses on developing resource opportunities with focus on potash development in Canada. It holds interests in the Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

