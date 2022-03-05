Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,051 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of USX stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $215.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller purchased 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

