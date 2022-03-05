Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,147,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,370 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maiden were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Maiden by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 262.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maiden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Maiden by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 30,066 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maiden in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

MHLD stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.65 million, a PE ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

