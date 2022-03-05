Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 53.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, insider James G. Babb III purchased 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, with a total value of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRG opened at $26.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.27 million, a PE ratio of 241.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a current ratio of 182.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

