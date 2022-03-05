Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 677,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Root were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROOT. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Root by 18.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Root during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer bought 28,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Root, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $376.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.23.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROOT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

