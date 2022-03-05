Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,095 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 488,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 75.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 155,018 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexImmune by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI opened at $2.47 on Friday. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61.

NEXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on NexImmune from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

