Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in IRadimed by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRMD stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a market capitalization of $602.04 million, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.83. IRadimed Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. IRadimed had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $200,590.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 18,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $882,233.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,907 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,787 over the last 90 days. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

