George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of WN stock traded up C$5.25 on Friday, reaching C$148.94. The stock had a trading volume of 211,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,688. The stock has a market cap of C$21.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.71. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$99.23 and a 1 year high of C$150.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$140.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$138.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. George Weston’s payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031 over the last three months.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

