Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

ROCK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

ROCK stock opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.04. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $44.48 and a 1 year high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.17). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 76,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,103,000 after acquiring an additional 145,739 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

