Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) traded down 7.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.97 and last traded at $51.11. 5,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.48.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gitlab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Gitlab Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.20 per share, for a total transaction of $22,074,217.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 634,550 shares of Gitlab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,267,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,858,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gitlab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

