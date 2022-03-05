Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,050.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GVDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

GVDNY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.74. 29,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $105.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

