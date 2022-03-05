Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,486,512 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 72,967 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $82,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,086,000 after acquiring an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $53.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.89. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

