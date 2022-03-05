Glenn W. Welling Sells 10,833 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $378,938.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAIN. Cfra cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after buying an additional 1,495,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after buying an additional 1,211,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,122,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,121,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,257,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648,016 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

