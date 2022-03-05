Global-e Online (GLBE) versus The Competition Financial Survey

Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE – Get Rating) is one of 393 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Global-e Online to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Profitability
This table compares Global-e Online and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Global-e Online
|-30.55%
|0.75%
|0.60%
|Global-e Online Competitors
|-121.44%
|-56.92%
|-5.59%
This table compares Global-e Online and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Global-e Online
|$245.27 million
|-$74.93 million
|-48.40
|Global-e Online Competitors
|$1.79 billion
|$335.48 million
|14.59
Global-e Online’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Global-e Online. Global-e Online is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
56.9% of Global-e Online shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global-e Online and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Global-e Online
|0
|0
|9
|0
|3.00
|Global-e Online Competitors
|2642
|13152
|24259
|665
|2.56
Global-e Online presently has a consensus target price of $68.78, suggesting a potential upside of 112.08%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 53.04%. Given Global-e Online’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global-e Online is more favorable than its peers.
Global-e Online Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
