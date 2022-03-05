Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) PT Raised to $26.00

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE GLP opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.24. Global Partners has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Partners will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 70.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 440,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 398.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $900,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000.

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

