Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Stock Holdings Increased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,325,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after acquiring an additional 416,628 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,143,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after acquiring an additional 730,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after acquiring an additional 513,940 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

PAVE stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.