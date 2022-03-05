Globalstar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 10,837 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 5,703 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet downgraded Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Globalstar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 83.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

