GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) to Issue Dividend of $0.47

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.4678 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

GNNDY stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.06. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $140.40 and a 52 week high of $286.11.

Several research firms recently commented on GNNDY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

